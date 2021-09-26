September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jorginho Reveals Chelsea Criticism That 'Annoyed' Him the Most

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up in an honest interview, revealing which criticism has annoyed him the most during his time at the club.

The midfielder proved the doubters wrong as he won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award last month.

Speaking to BT Sport, Jorginho discussed the criticism that he has recieved during his time in England.

Jorginho cover

Jorginho had an incredibly successful season last year, winning the UEFA Champions League with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea before participating in Euro 2020 with Italy, which his country went on to win as the midfielder was a key part of the team.

When asked about which criticism annoyed him the most, Jorginho said: "(That) I got here because of (Maurizio) Sarri. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here. I didn’t deserve to be at this club because I wasn’t good enough. Nah, that’s not right. I have my value." 

Since Sarri departed Chelsea, Jorginho had it all to do to get the Blues fans back onside.

jorginho

Since then Jorginho has proven himself as a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side. The midfielder was a key part of the cog on the way to Chelsea's Champions League triumph before dictating the midfield for his country in a Euro 2020 winning campaign.

Such an impressive season has seen Jorginho shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or after winning the UEFA award and could claim yet another individual accolade.

More Chelsea Coverage:

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1006859320
News

Jorginho Reveals Chelsea Criticism That 'Annoyed' Him the Most

33 seconds ago
pjimage (1)
News

Report: Chelsea 'Excited' by Conor Callagher & Billy Gilmours During Premier League Loan Spells

1 hour ago
pjimage (8)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea's Loss to Manchester City Highlighted Mason Mount's Importance to Thomas Tuchel's System

1 hour ago
sipa_35136910
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Leave Chelsea Amid Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG Interest

2 hours ago
sipa_35197810
Transfer News

Report: What Liverpool Offered Timo Werner Before Chelsea Move Revealed

3 hours ago
sipa_35256315
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Launch Bid for Federico Chiesa in Coming Months

3 hours ago
sipa_35100410
Transfer News

Revealed: Why Achraf Hakimi Rejected Chelsea to Join PSG in the Summer

3 hours ago
sipa_35236183
News

'We Have to Keep Working' - Cesar Azpilicueta Remains Optimistic After Defeat to Manchester City

3 hours ago