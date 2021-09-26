Jorginho Reveals Chelsea Criticism That 'Annoyed' Him the Most

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up in an honest interview, revealing which criticism has annoyed him the most during his time at the club.

The midfielder proved the doubters wrong as he won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award last month.

Speaking to BT Sport, Jorginho discussed the criticism that he has recieved during his time in England.

Jorginho had an incredibly successful season last year, winning the UEFA Champions League with Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea before participating in Euro 2020 with Italy, which his country went on to win as the midfielder was a key part of the team.

When asked about which criticism annoyed him the most, Jorginho said: "(That) I got here because of (Maurizio) Sarri. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here. I didn’t deserve to be at this club because I wasn’t good enough. Nah, that’s not right. I have my value."

Since Sarri departed Chelsea, Jorginho had it all to do to get the Blues fans back onside.

Since then Jorginho has proven himself as a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side. The midfielder was a key part of the cog on the way to Chelsea's Champions League triumph before dictating the midfield for his country in a Euro 2020 winning campaign.

Such an impressive season has seen Jorginho shortlisted for the Ballon d'Or after winning the UEFA award and could claim yet another individual accolade.



