Jorginho Reveals He Would Vote for N'Golo Kante or Kevin De Bruyne for Ballon d'Or Award

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed that if he cannot vote for himself, he would vote for one of N'Golo Kante or Kevin De Bruyne to win the Ballon d'Or award.

The 29-year-old is up for the award after an impressive season last campaign which saw him become a double European champion, lifting the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with Italy.

Speaking to Gringolandia, a Globo Esporte podcast, via Sport Witness, Jorginho revealed who he would vote for.

IMAGO / Buzzi

When asked about the award and who he'd like to see win it he first joked that he would vote for himself.

However, when pressed to choose a different name, Jorginho said that he'd like to see Chelsea teammate Kante or former Blue De Bruyne win the award.

This comes after he previously joked that he wants to vote for himself so that he has 'at least one vote.

“Jorginho. If I don’t vote for me, who will vote? I want to have at least one vote! Just kidding,” said the Italy international.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

He then proceeded to admit that he would vote for De Bruyne.

“I believe I’d vote for Kevin de Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years.

"For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football, he is a player with above-average intelligence.”

But now it appears that he could have changed his mind and cast his vote for his midfield partner Kante.

