Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has opened up on the impact that Eden Hazard's departure has left on the Blues' squad this season.

Hazard departed Stamford Bridge after a successful seven seasons in west London for hos dream switch to Real Madrid to work under Zinedine Zidane.

The 29-year-old joined from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2012 following Chelsea's Champions League triumph in Munich and he's never looked back.

During his time in England, he lifted Premier League, FA Cup, League and the Europa League on two occasions.

Eden Hazard's exit marked the start of Frank Lampard's tenure which has seen young talents flourish at Stamford Bridge this season.

His influence on the Chelsea squad was different, it was game-defining, he was able to produce moments of brilliance to pluck the Blues to three points.

Jorginho played with the Belgian for one season, following his arrival to England last summer, and the Italian revealed the impact Hazard has left following his sale to Real Madrid.

"It ends up with the good side and the bad side too," Jorginho said in an interview with ESPN Brazil on Hazard's departure.

"Not having this responsibility on a single player, it ends up falling on all players.

"And in my view, this is good because it ends up holding us all responsible for what is happening.

The 29-year-old's solo goal versus West Ham was one highlight of the Belgian's brilliance. Chelsea FC via Getty Images

"Often, when there is only one, the merit goes to him, and so does the blame. Football, in the end, is a team effort."

His influence was no greater than the 2018/19 campaign - 21 goals and 17 assists in all competitions helped the Blues defy expectation to finish third in difficult circumstances.

Hazard left Chelsea on the perfect note. One last hurrah in Baku saw him star with two goals against Arsenal in the 4-1 victory to secure Chelsea another European title.

