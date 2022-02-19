Jorginho Reveals Manchester City's Interest Before He Made the Move to Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed Manchester City's interest in him before the Italy international opted to sign for Chelsea.

The Brazilian-born Italy international signed for the Blues back in 2018 following a successful four year stint with Napoli in Serie A.

Since signing, his progress under managers Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and, more recently, Thomas Tuchel, has led him to placing third in the 2021 Ballon d'Or competition.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to Brazilian football pundit Alê Oliveira, Jorginho revealed that, prior to signing for Chelsea, he was close to making a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

“A bid arrived and… you don’t know, man. I’m not going to say it,” he said in his interview, as quoted by Sport Witness.

“No, I’m kidding (laughs). I wasn’t supposed to come to Chelsea, man. I was supposed to have arrived at another club. Another English club.

“And then it happened as it happened and I arrived at Chelsea, which also, hey, with history, that’s Chelsea, right, man. So with Chelsea everything happened very fast. When I saw it, I was already in London and I said ‘let’s go’.”

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

“But it’s not a secret. If you put it on the internet, you find it. It’s Manchester City.”

The 30-year-old went on to reveal it is a dream of his to play under the legendary Pep Guardiola, despite insisting he is glad he came to Chelsea.

“I have. I don’t know if it will [happen]. But yeah, he’s a reference. When I was a kid, watching his Barcelona win everything with Ronaldinho, Xavi, Iniesta.”

