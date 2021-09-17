Jorginho: Romelu Lukaku Is 'Hungry' to Grow At Chelsea Following £97.5M Return

Jorginho has waxed lyrical on Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku who has made a stellar start since his return to west London.

The 28-year-old has scored four goals in four games following his £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

Lukaku netted on his second Chelsea debut in the Premier League against Arsenal, and also made no mistake getting off the mark in his first Champions League appearance for the club, scoring the decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday night.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The Belgium international wants more, but what he has done so far has impressed both his new manager Thomas Tuchel as well as his teammates in the building, including Jorginho.

The Italian heaped praise on the 28-year-old's mentality of wanting to continue to improve day in day out.

What Jorginho said

“He’s a guy, at first, very humble," Jorginho said to TNT Sports of his new teammate. "He’s a very hard-working guy. So you see it on a daily basis. He always wants to improve. Practice is over, he goes with the goalkeeper alone to shoot at the goal. So you see that he’s hungry, that he wants to grow. He knows he has reached the top. But then you see the difference between a player and a great player, a champion.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

“The guy gets that high, the guy wants to keep improving. He is like this. That’s why these goals come. Because he works hard, he believes. He deserves it all. I can say that I am very happy, we are all very happy with his arrival and the help he has been giving to the team.”

He added on Lukaku improving his English: “He said that he has not been practising for a few years, and we are helping him. Thiago and I speak Portuguese, he likes it. The lad is very good, very good. So we go on doing the Brazilian chat with him so he can improve his Portuguese. He likes it a lot. Sometimes there is a crash, we change to Italian, then we go to English, the important thing is to understand each other.”

