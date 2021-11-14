'I’m Very Happy Here' - Jorginho Speaks on Move to Chelsea Instead of Manchester City

Chelsea's Jorginho has said that the club 'insisted' he joined them rather than Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Italian joined the Blues in the summer of 2018 and was heavily linked with a move to City, before making the decision to transfer from Napoli to the west London side.

His move to Chelsea has been nothing short of successful, with the midfielder becoming one of the best in his position.

In an interview with France Football via Sport Witness, Jorginho spoke on how his move to the Blues happened as he said: "I had worked with Sarri for three years, so when he wanted me at Chelsea… I had started talks with Manchester City, I could see myself there.

"But, well, Chelsea insisted, and today I’m very happy here. Especially after such an incredible year in 2021. It’s absolutely 'surreal'."

Since joining, the Italian has collected winners' medals in the Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup, as well as being a crucial part of his country's Euro 2020 victory in the summer.

He also collected the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award in September for his outstanding efforts in Chelsea's road to European glory last season, as well as getting himself a nomination for this years Ballon d'Or award.

Jorginho has played 156 games in nearly three and a half seasons, scoring 20 goals.

He added: "I often use this adjective, 'surreal', because what happens to me is so great that I find it hard to believe."

Chelsea next face Leicester City.

