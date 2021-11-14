Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jorginho Says Chelsea 'Insisted' on Transfer Instead of Manchester City

    Author:

    Chelsea's Jorginho has said that the club 'insisted' he joined them rather than Premier League rivals Manchester City. 

    The Italian joined the Blues in the summer of 2018 and was heavily linked with a move to City, before making the decision to transfer from Napoli to the west London side. 

    His move to Chelsea has been nothing short of successful, with the midfielder becoming one of the best in his position. 

    imago1007666255h

    In an interview with France Football via Sport Witness, Jorginho spoke on how his move to the Blues happened as he said: "I had worked with Sarri for three years, so when he wanted me at Chelsea… I had started talks with Manchester City, I could see myself there.

    "But, well, Chelsea insisted, and today I’m very happy here. Especially after such an incredible year in 2021. It’s absolutely 'surreal'."

    Since joining, the Italian has collected winners' medals in the Europa League, Champions League and Super Cup, as well as being a crucial part of his country's Euro 2020 victory in the summer.

    Read More

    He also collected the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award in September for his outstanding efforts in Chelsea's road to European glory last season, as well as getting himself a nomination for this years Ballon d'Or award.

    imago1007427583h

    Jorginho has played 156 games in nearly three and a half seasons, scoring 20 goals.

    He added: "I often use this adjective, 'surreal', because what happens to me is so great that I find it hard to believe."

    Chelsea next face Leicester City.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007758720h
    News

    'I’m Very Happy Here' - Jorginho Speaks on Move to Chelsea Instead of Manchester City

    57 seconds ago
    imago1006467760h
    News

    Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Reacts to England Senior Call-Up

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007909878h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Showing Interest in Real Madrid's Eder Militao

    1 hour ago
    imago1007585687h
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah Makes Surprising Chelsea Trophy Promise

    1 hour ago
    imago1007504085h
    News

    'It’s Not Easy Playing for a Massive Club Like This' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Life at Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    imago1007670597h
    News

    Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Honest Reece James Admission

    2 hours ago
    imago1007723404h
    Transfer News

    Report: Sevilla Are 'Calm' Over Jules Kounde Situation Amid Chelsea Interest

    3 hours ago
    imago1007480531h
    News

    'He’s Doing so Well' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Praises Ben Chilwell After Strong Start to Season

    3 hours ago