Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has commented on his side's travel plans for their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough.

The Blues will face Boro away from home at the Riverside Stadium, competing in the last eight of the competition for the third consecutive season.

However as a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, the club's spending for away travel has been capped.

Jorginho spoke on the situation, via Football Italia, and how the World and European Champions will get to their fixture in North Yorkshire.

"We’ll do something; honestly, I don’t think we’ll go by bus We are organising something, we must do it.

"If we need to make an effort for everyone’s good, we’ll do it. A six-hour bus trip before a game is not ideal. Given that we have the possibility, we could find another solution. We’ll find a way."

Despite the limitations, the club have been cleared to fly for their game against Boro on Saturday evening as the UK Government waived restrictions on them.

On their road to the quarter-finals Chelsea have beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town.

Their match against the Hatters saw the Blues come from 2-1 down to win 3-2 on the road thanks to goals from Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel's side are also through to the last eight of the Champions League after overcoming Lille 4-1 on aggregate in the knockout stage.

They will now face Real Madrid in the next round, the side they beat in the semi-finals last season.

