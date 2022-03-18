Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jorginho Speaks on Chelsea's Travel Plans for FA Cup Quarter-Final Against Middlesbrough

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has commented on his side's travel plans for their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Middlesbrough. 

The Blues will face Boro away from home at the Riverside Stadium, competing in the last eight of the competition for the third consecutive season.

However as a result of the sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich, the club's spending for away travel has been capped. 

imago1010314982h

Jorginho spoke on the situation, via Football Italia, and how the World and European Champions will get to their fixture in North Yorkshire.

"We’ll do something; honestly, I don’t think we’ll go by bus We are organising something, we must do it. 

"If we need to make an effort for everyone’s good, we’ll do it. A six-hour bus trip before a game is not ideal. Given that we have the possibility, we could find another solution. We’ll find a way."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite the limitations, the club have been cleared to fly for their game against Boro on Saturday evening as the UK Government waived restrictions on them.

imago1010068003h

On their road to the quarter-finals Chelsea have beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town.

Their match against the Hatters saw the Blues come from 2-1 down to win 3-2 on the road thanks to goals from Saul Niguez, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel's side are also through to the last eight of the Champions League after overcoming Lille 4-1 on aggregate in the knockout stage.

They will now face Real Madrid in the next round, the side they beat in the semi-finals last season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007310933h
News

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

By Nick Emms20 minutes ago
imago1009034652h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Nick Emms43 minutes ago
imago1010300931h (1)
Match Coverage

Preview: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea | FA Cup

By Rob Calcutt43 minutes ago
imago1010564172h
News

Group of Chelsea Fans Submit Bid for Club Amid Upcoming Deadline

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010479562h
News

Clearlake Capital Join Todd Boehly Consortium in Bid to Purchase Chelsea Ahead of Raine Group Deadline

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Newcastle United Owners PIF 'Dubious' Over Potential Saudi Takeover at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010482573h (1)
News

Three 'Big Bidders' for Chelsea Have Not Yet Submitted Offers

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1010479509h
News

C&P Sports Group and Hana Financial Group Preparing Bid to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago