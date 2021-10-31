'He Came to Support me' - Jorginho Reveals Why Reece James Didn't Take Penalty Against Newcastle

Chelsea's Jorginho has spoken on why Reece James didn't take the penalty against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Both players were on the scoresheet in the Blues' 3-0 win on Tyneside, with James scoring a brace and Jorginho netting from the spot in the second half.

The win sees Chelsea retain their position at the top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City.

According to Joao Castelo-Branco, the Italian midfielder commented on why James didn't have the chance to complete a hat trick against Newcastle, as he said: "If he had asked, he would have had a conversation but he didn't, he came to support me."

Kai Havertz was brought down inside the area by goalkeeper Karl Darlow, giving Chelsea the chance to score their third of the game.

Jorginho, who is the club's designated penalty taker, stepped up to the spot and fired the ball into the back of the net, a Premier League record breaking goal for Saturday's captain.

James netted the opener for the Blues just after the hour mark, bringing down a looping cross before blasting it into the top left hand corner of the goal. He then added his second a few minutes later, striking a deflected shot from Ruben Loftus-Cheek past Darlow.

Jorginho then converted the penalty to ensure Chelsea secured all three points away from home and extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Blues next face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

