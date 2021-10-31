'He Came to Support me' - Jorginho Reveals Why Reece James Didn't Take Penalty Against Newcastle

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jorginho Speaks on Why Reece James Didn't Take Penalty Against Newcastle

    Author:

    Chelsea's Jorginho has spoken on why Reece James didn't take the penalty against Newcastle United on Saturday.

    Both players were on the scoresheet in the Blues' 3-0 win on Tyneside, with James scoring a brace and Jorginho netting from the spot in the second half. 

    The win sees Chelsea retain their position at the top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. 

    sipa_35836541

    According to Joao Castelo-Branco, the Italian midfielder commented on why James didn't have the chance to complete a hat trick against Newcastle, as he said: "If he had asked, he would have had a conversation but he didn't, he came to support me."

    Kai Havertz was brought down inside the area by goalkeeper Karl Darlow, giving Chelsea the chance to score their third of the game.

    Jorginho, who is the club's designated penalty taker, stepped up to the spot and fired the ball into the back of the net, a Premier League record breaking goal for Saturday's captain.

    Read More

    sipa_35377777 (1)

    James netted the opener for the Blues just after the hour mark, bringing down a looping cross before blasting it into the top left hand corner of the goal. He then added his second a few minutes later, striking a deflected shot from Ruben Loftus-Cheek past Darlow.

    Jorginho then converted the penalty to ensure Chelsea secured all three points away from home and extend their lead at the top of the table.

    The Blues next face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35664927 (1)
    News

    'He Came to Support me' - Jorginho Reveals Why Reece James Didn't Take Penalty Against Newcastle

    35 seconds ago
    sipa_35665630 (2)
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Declares He is 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid PSG, Real Madrid & Liverpool Interest

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_35801675
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Paying Close Attention to Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Situation

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35834539
    News

    'The Wing-back is Allowed to Attack the Half Space' - Thomas Tuchel Comments Chelsea's Wing-backs

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'Reece Took it Brilliantly' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Opener Against Newcastle

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35836343
    News

    'Good Teams Win in Different Ways' - Reece James Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Performances

    4 hours ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'I Was Impressed' - Thomas Tuchel Admits Pride in Chelsea Fans Following Newcastle Win

    5 hours ago
    sipa_35836302
    News

    Reece James Discusses Chelsea System After Man of the Match Performance vs Newcastle

    5 hours ago