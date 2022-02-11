'We Really Want it' - Jorginho Speaks on Potentially Winning Club World Cup

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has spoken on potentially winning the Club World Cup amid his side's recent Premier League form.

The Blues have reached the final of the tournament after beating Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday evening thanks to Romelu Lukaku's goal.

They are currently third in the Premier League table after 24 games played, but are also 13 points behind current leaders Manchester City.

Speaking to the media ahead of the final against Palmeiras, via Football.London, Jorginho spoke on the prospect of winning the Club World Cup despite their recent league form.

"It's an important trophy. It's February. It's so much. We really want it. We're not thinking about the Premier League right now, we're thinking about tomorrow. That's the important thing right now."

The Italian also shared his thoughts on whether or not they can win against their Brazilian opponents, as he said: "Chelsea can of course win this trophy.

"We just need to be focused, be humble and prepared to work hard. Of course it's not going to be easy against a difficult opponent. We can bring this trophy home but of course it's not going to be easy against a difficult team."

Chelsea assistant Zsolt Low, who has been filling in for the absent Thomas Tuchel, provided an update on the German manager as he awaits his return to the squad.

"We hope he can come. We have 30 hours to the game. He follows the rules and protocols. Still a lot of time.

"We hope he can come but if not we are well prepared, we have a lot of meetings. We talk about the game, we analyse the game and see what we can do better. We're absolutely clear what to do better in the second game."

