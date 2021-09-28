'I Used the Criticism as Motivation' - Jorginho Reflects on Chelsea Critics

September 28, 2021
Jorginho Speaks Out Over Previous Criticism at Chelsea

Chelsea's Jorginho has reflected on the initial criticism he received when he joined the club.

The Blues signed the Italian midfielder in 2018 from Napoli, and he is now competing in his fourth season at the West London side.

His impressive performances in the previous campaign have sparked suggestions that he should win this year's prestigious Ballon d'Or award, which would make him the first Chelsea player to do so.

sipa_35001712

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via Cult of Calcio, Jorginho commented on how winning the hearts of his critics has been a task he has had to face since his arrival in English football.

He said: "I used the criticism as motivation. 

"The fans understand your commitment, and I have always given my 100 percent. The results came as a direct consequence, and my performances ameliorated."

The 29-year-old's Blues career has been nothing short of successful.

sipa_34580149

He has won the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup in his three years at the club. The Italian also enjoyed Euro 2020 success over the summer with his national team, and he recently received the title of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

Jorginho added: "Moreover, the supporters started to understand my style and appreciate how I interpret football. 

"Winning them over was an important challenge I had to overcome."

After 149 appearances in blue, he has now established himself as one of his side's top performers.

Chelsea return to action on Wednesday night as they face Juventus in the Champions League group stage.

