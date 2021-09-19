Jorginho: Chelsea Will Give Everything to Fight for Every Trophy On Offer

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has addressed speculation that the west London side are among the favourites to challenge for the title this year, insisting the importance of staying grounded and taking the season game-by-game.

The only team to score more points in the league since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel back in January 2021 are Manchester City, and following Chelsea's triumph in the Champions League last season, it is easy to see why many pip the Blues as favourites.

Jorginho was key to the side's successes last season, winning himself the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award this year following his Euro 2020 win with Italy.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website ahead of Sunday's clash with Tottenham, Jorginho stressed the importance of staying grounded.

"We will work everyday to try to get better and better," he said.

"We have our targets, which is try to win game by game, and then we will see what happens.

"We will work hard for the league, and for the Carabao Cup, for the Champions League, for the FA Cup.

"Of course, Chelsea deserve to be there fighting for that to happen, and we will definitely try everything and give everything so it does."

Tuchel's arrival has had an immense impact at Stamford Bridge, taking the Blues from a struggling top side by January 2021, to a Champions League winning team by May that year.

Chelsea are preparing for their clash against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon in north London.

The title may be out of sight for now, but the Blues will certainly see this game as a stepping stone for later successes to come.

