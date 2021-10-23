Jorginho Stresses The Importance of Team Prizes Over Individual Awards

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has stressed the importance of winning team prizes ahead of individual awards.

The Blues midfielder had an incredibly succesful 2021, winning the Champions League and the European Super Cup with Chelsea, as well as Euro 2020 with Italy.

On an individual level, the 29-year-old also won the 2021 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award and has been listed in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Jorginho has discussed how he places team prizes ahead of individual awards.

“Without the team, the individual trophies wouldn’t come. So, how can I put the individual in front of the team?

"I can’t because without the team, it would not be possible, never, ever for this to happen. So, the team prizes are more important, of course.”

The Blues midfielder also discussed how much manager Thomas Tuchel had helped him in his development as a player.

"I think he is a big part of it because since day one he believed in me and he trusted me, so I really appreciate what he has done for me.

"Straightaway there was a connection with him and his staff. I could understand what he wanted, you just get it and you can go for it.

"So, I think that was the important part, not a specific moment.”

