Suspended: Jorginho ruled out of Chelsea's fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa

After an accumulation of cautions, Jorginho collected his tenth of the season and will miss games against Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League next month.

It was a disappointing afternoon on Saturday for Frank Lampard's side after only managing to secure a point against a struggling Bournemouth side.

Marcos Alonso's two goals against Bournemouth sees the Spaniard score three in his last two Premier League games. Getty Images

Marcos Alonso saved the day for the visitors - opening the scoring with a fine finish, and then reacting quickest in the 85th minute to head Chelsea level at the Vitality Stadium.

But Jorginho left Frank Lampard with further frustration are picking up a caution in the first-half in the 17th minute after fouling Philip Billing.

Frank Lampard is now left with a shortage of options in the midfield. N'Golo Kante is also out for the next two weeks, which could see Ruben Loftus-Cheek be drafted back into the side faster than anticipated.

Jorginho also misses the second-leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League after he was booked in the defeat on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

It hasn't been a week to remember for Jorginho nor for Chelsea and Frank Lampard in terms of results.

With Liverpool ahead on Tuesday in the FA Cup, which Jorginho is available for, it gets no easier for the Blues.

