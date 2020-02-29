Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Suspended: Jorginho ruled out of Chelsea's fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa

Matt Debono

Jorginho picked up his tenth booking of the season in the 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, but it means he will now miss the Blues' next two league outings. 

After an accumulation of cautions, Jorginho collected his tenth of the season and will miss games against Everton and Aston Villa in the Premier League next month. 

It was a disappointing afternoon on Saturday for Frank Lampard's side after only managing to secure a point against a struggling Bournemouth side. 

791C6974-84D9-413E-929E-6ED8223E2FDC
Marcos Alonso's two goals against Bournemouth sees the Spaniard score three in his last two Premier League games.Getty Images

Marcos Alonso saved the day for the visitors - opening the scoring with a fine finish, and then reacting quickest in the 85th minute to head Chelsea level at the Vitality Stadium.

But Jorginho left Frank Lampard with further frustration are picking up a caution in the first-half in the 17th minute after fouling Philip Billing.

Frank Lampard is now left with a shortage of options in the midfield. N'Golo Kante is also out for the next two weeks, which could see Ruben Loftus-Cheek be drafted back into the side faster than anticipated.

Jorginho also misses the second-leg against Bayern Munich in the Champions League after he was booked in the defeat on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

It hasn't been a week to remember for Jorginho nor for Chelsea and Frank Lampard in terms of results.

With Liverpool ahead on Tuesday in the FA Cup, which Jorginho is available for, it gets no easier for the Blues.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fikayo Tomori's performance against Bournemouth slammed after return to Chelsea side

Fikayo Tomori returned to the Chelsea starting XI for the first time in the Premier League in 2020, but it was a performance to forget to the young defender.

Matt Debono

Report: AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Bournemouth after Marcos Alonso's brace cancelled out an early second-half storm from the hosts.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the south coast ahead of Chelsea's clash with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's visit to Bournemouth

Frank Lampard has ruled out Christian Pulisic once again from the Chelsea side to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Willian's future at Chelsea 'difficult' after contract demands

Willian has confirmed that his future his unclear at Chelsea with negotiations between him and the Blues at a standstill.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to miss Champions League second-leg against Chelsea

Bayern Munich will be without forward Robert Lewandowski for the next four weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the win against Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard: Mateo Kovacic only Chelsea player to show quality vs Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard offered a brutal assessment of his side after his young squad were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono