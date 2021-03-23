Jorginho sustains knee injury during Chelsea training

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has confirmed Chelsea midfielder Jorginho wasn't select for the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign after picking up a knee injury in training.

Jorginho wasn't included in Italy's squad for their upcoming matches against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania later this month, but teammate Emerson Palmieri was selected by Mancini.

He missed Chelsea's 2-0 win against Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals, however head coach Thomas Tuchel made no hint that the Italian picked up an injury during training.

Mancini revealed that Jorginho wasn't selected due to illness but also after he picked up a knock in training.

"As regards to the midfielders, we are really in a bit of difficulty in the centre," said Mancini in his press conference on Monday.

“We’re missing Jorginho, who wasn’t well. He’d taken a knock to the knee and he wasn’t fit to play in these games so we didn’t risk him."

Tuchel will be hoping to have Jorginho back fit for when they face West Brom at the start of April.

Chelsea also have other injury problems; Thiago Silva currently remains sidelined due to a thigh problem but is hoped to be back against the Baggies.

Tammy Abraham has been struggling with an ankle injury and suffered another recent setback with Tuchel telling the forward to focus on getting back fit before worrying about his place in the side.

