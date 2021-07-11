Report: Jorginho's Agent Confirms That the Star is Set to 'Stay at Chelsea'

He will remain a Blue after an impressive campaign.

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho will remain a Chelsea player this summer after an impressive Euro 2020 campaign as Italy have made it to the European Championships Final.

Jorginho played a crucial part, featuring in every match as the Italians have made it to the final against England.

The player's agent, Joao Santos has taken to the press before the crucial game for Jorginho's national side to confirm that his future lies in London.

Jorginho was impressive for Chelsea this season and ended the Premier League season as the club's highest scorer

Speaking to Tutto Mercato Web via Fabrizio Romano, Santos said: “He’s staying at Chelsea after the Euros. Tuchel trusts Jorginho and he’ll be part of the team next season.”

The news should lift Chelsea fans as Jorginho has been a key part of Tuchel's system and shown his quality whilst on international duty with Italy this summer.

The agent had previously admitted that there was interest from top European clubs for his client but it now appears that he wishes to stay at the Champions League winning side.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What has Jorginho's agent previously said?

Speaking previously, Santos has said: "Jorginho is very well, he has won the Europa League and the Champions League and now the goal is to win the Euros. He is focused on this and wants to play all the remaining seven games of the European Championship.

"Obviously he won the Champions League and therefore there are inquiries from the main teams in Europe.



"In my opinion he'll stay at Chelsea next year because the next goal is to make the World Cup in Qatar with Italy - by staying at Chelsea he's great chances to do so."

Furthermore, speaking on Spanish radio show Radio Marte, as quoted by Sport Witness, Santos said: “Proposals for the boy? Today, Jorginho’s valuation is around €50 million. If a team arrives… Obviously he has made it to many finals.

“Did any club call me? Yes, but our first thought is to speak to Marina Granovskaia about the renewal. This is certainly a very important moment in his career, he has been waiting for it (Euro final) for 20 years.”

