Jorginho Delivers Verdict on Third Place Finish at 2021 Ballon d'Or

Jorginho was delighted to have ranked in the top three in the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

The Chelsea star finished in third place behind Robert Lewandowski and the winner Lionel Messi at the awards ceremony which took place in Paris, France on Monday night.

Jorginho was back in London with the rest of his teammates, and manager Thomas Tuchel, who were also nominated.

It was a year to remember for the Italian, for club and country. Champions League glory in May with the Blues, before going onto win the European Championships with Italy at Wembley in July.

He finished two places ahead of teammate N'Golo Kante, and was delighted to have his achievements recognised.

What Jorginho said

As quoted by the official Chelsea website, he said:: "I am very happy but I achieved this not by myself but with the help of the whole team, so I’m just really grateful for that and I'm really happy and proud of myself and proud of the whole group and proud of this team because we deserve it, all together.

"I always say the first thing we need to think about is the group, the team. We need to put that at the front and then comes the individuals, so when we have an amazing group like this that works together, is really humble, always smiling, trying to help each other then of course the results come and you have awards."



The Chelsea star was proud of his achievements with the unique position he plays in, and credited his teammates.

He added: "I think so but again, especially in my position, I will not be able to achieve this without the work of the whole team, so this well-deserved because of the work of the team that we did all together, because if it was just me then that would not have happened.

"Now we have a lot to play for, which keeps us working hard to try to win trophies, because they are what this club is about."

