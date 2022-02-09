Jorginho Warns Chelsea to 'Be Cautious' of 'Quality' Al Hilal Players in Club World Cup Clash

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has warned his side to be cautious as they face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup semi-final.

Chelsea come up against the Saudi Pro League side on Wednesday after they beat Al Jazira 6-1 in the second round.

Speaking to FIFA, Jorginho previewed the match as he warned Chelsea against complacency as they face Leonardo Jardim's side.

He said: "I think we have to be cautious because they have quality players. They also have the Brazilians who have great talent. Those two could give us problems if we don’t mark them tightly.

"We have to impose our own game and be wary of the weapons they have. We need to be cautious, we need to prepare well for the game because if you underestimate your opponents you can suffer an upset.

"In today’s football there are no more easy matches."

Mason Mount revealed how Jorginho can hand Chelsea and advantage if they reach the final match.

"I watched the game with Thiago and Jorgi as we were having food at the hotel. Thiago had his iPad set up at the end of the table so we were able to watch the whole match," Mount said.

"Those two are from Brazil so they watch it a lot but I hadn’t seen that many games before. Palmeiras looked a very fiery and aggressive team, very hungry to win."

Chelsea will be looking to lift the Club World Cup for the first time in their history.

