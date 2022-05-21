Skip to main content

Jorginho's Agent: Chelsea Contract Renewal Priority Amid Juventus Interest

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, Joao Santos, has offered an update on the Italy international's future at the club. 

Jorginho, 30, has one year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2022/23 season. 

Talks aren't currently able to take place due to the sanctions imposed on the club, but the Blues' takeover is expected to be completed in the coming weeks which will allow them to resume contract negotiations with players.

Thomas Tuchel has previously admitted this season that he wants to resolve Jorginho and N'Golo Kante's futures this summer to avoid any uncertainty next season.

Jorginho has attracted interest from Italy, in particular Juventus who are claimed to be in advanced talks over personal terms. 

However, his agent Santos insist their priority is renewing the current deal in the English capital and rubbished Juventus' interest.

Talking to 1 Station Radio, as quoted by GIFN, Santos said: “He still has a year of contract with the Blues, the renewal is the priority. At the moment, however, Chelsea cannot operate in the market due to the issues arising from Abramovich’s sale, so we will meet again with the club to discuss it.

“Jorginho has spent six or seven years of high-level football. He also plays in the Premier League, which is certainly a more important championship than the Italian one.

“Without forgetting that he is also European champion and the year before he won the Champions League. Juventus? The Juventus executives didn’t call me, certainly because they know that at Chelsea at the moment nothing can be done without a license for the transfer market. Obviously a profile like Jorge’s would help many teams, even in Italy. First comes the Chelsea situation, because his priority is the renewal with the Londoners.”

