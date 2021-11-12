Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    Jorginho's Agent Delivers Update on Chelsea Future Amid Napoli Return Links

    Author:

    The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has provided and update on his client's future amid transfer rumours linking him with a return to Napoli.

    The Italian has been with Chelsea since 2018, following Maurizio Sarri to the club from Napoli.

    As relayed by areanapoli, Joao Santos has provided and update on the future of the Italian.

    imago1007845196h

    He said: "Never say never (on possible Napoli return), because the market is very dynamic. Marina Granovskaia, however, has already let us know that she wants to renew his contract, so we'll see what happens."

    The news will come as a worry to Chelsea fans as Jorginho has been in fine form since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, taking over from Frank Lampard in Janaury.

    Read More

    Jorignho has since been named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year and nominated for the Ballon d'Or as he lifted the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2020 last season in an impressive campaign.

    imago0034275268h

    His current contract expires in 2023 and it was reported that Chelsea are attempting to renew his current deal so that they do not risk losing him for a cut price in the future.

    It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the double European Champions but with his agent hinting at a return to Napoli, it is unlikely that he will finish his career in London.

