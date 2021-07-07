Jorginho's Agent: Interest in Midfielder, Wants to Renew Chelsea Contract

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has confirmed they have received transfer interest but their priority is to speak to the Blues hierarchy over a contract extension.

Jorginho is currently at the European Championships with Italy after the Azzurri reached the final following a penalty shootout win over Spain. The Blues star scored the winning penalty at Wembley on Tuesday night in ice cold fashion.

Once his Euros campaign is over, he will go on a short break before heading back to Cobham to re-join Thomas Tuchel's squad for pre-season ahead of the new season.

But there has been talk over his future. Jorginho has two years left on his current deal and he is believed to be in line to get an extension however talks are yet to take place, as per his agent Joao Santos.

Jorginho's agent has confirmed his client has received interest but they want to speak to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia over a new deal - that is their priority.

What has Jorginho's agent said?

Speaking on Spanish radio show Radio Marte, as quoted by Sport Witness, Santos said: “Proposals for the boy? Today, Jorginho’s valuation is around €50 million. If a team arrives… Obviously he has made it to many finals.

“Did any club call me? Yes, but our first thought is to speak to Marina Granovskaia about the renewal. This is certainly a very important moment in his career, he has been waiting for it (Euro final) for 20 years.”

