Jorginho’s Agent Makes Chelsea Future Admission Following Juventus Rumours

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was on Juventus' radar when Maurizio Sarri was in charge of the club.

The former Napoli man enjoyed a sensational 2020/21 campaign for club and country, as he won the Champions League before starring for Italy on their run to European Championship glory.

The midfielder's fine run of form recently saw him pick up the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, and he is in the running to go on and claim the Ballon d'Or this year.

Getty Images

However, Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has interestingly revealed that the 29-year-old was being eyed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri during his time in Turin.

In a recent interview with Radio Bianconera, Santos said: “In the past, when Sarri was the coach, there was a possibility that Jorginho would have gone to Juventus,” as quoted by Football Italia.

Jorginho's future at Stamford Bridge has often come into doubt since the turn of the year, as Santos has frequently opened the door for a return to the Serie A for the midfielder, who has two years left on his existing contract.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

“He (Jorginho) has a contract with Chelsea until (June) 2023,” said Santos, in a recent interview.

“Obviously, it would be a dream for him (Jorginho) to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup (in 2022)."

However, it is worth noting that Jorginho has insisted that he is happy at Chelsea in recent months, and with the recent acquisitions made by the club, the Italy international could extend his stay in west London.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube