Jorginho's Agent Provides Update on Chelsea Future Amid Juventus Interest

Joao Santos, the agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, has provided an update on his future ahead of the summer.

The Italian has previously been linked with a return to the Serie A as Juventus have shown interest.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia, Santos discussed Jorginho's future.

“There are many clubs interested in him. In the past I spoke to PSG, Barcelona and also Milan’s Ricky Massara. I don’t know if the Rossoneri are still interested, though," he admitted.

“The fact remains, we can’t do anything now because Chelsea are not allowed to sell, buy or renew contracts.

“Jorginho has a contract until June 2023, after the World Cup we’ll see about working on a renewal.”

Chelsea are unable to offer contract extensions to their stars due to the fact that they are operating under a special licence, which only allows on-the-field activities following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

Santos previously revealed that playing in the Serie A again would be a dream for Jorginho.

He also previously stated that the priority is to renew Jorginho's deal at Chelsea.

The most recent reports have stated that Juventus 'will probe' for Chelsea midfield Jorginho as a reported €20 million fee could see Chelsea tempted into a sale as he will only have a year left on his contract come the summer.

Previous reports stated that Juventus are believed to have made an approach with Jorginho's entourage over a potential move.

The Italian was named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year earlier in the season thanks to his efforts in Chelsea's Champions League winning run last season, as well as his performances for his country in their Euro 2020 success, making him a hero in Italy.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for both the player and Chelsea during rather uncertain times.

