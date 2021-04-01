Jorginho's agent provides update on new Chelsea contract talks

Jorginho will discuss new Chelsea contract in 'a few months'

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, says they will discuss his contract situation at Chelsea in the coming months.

The 29-year-old's future at Chelsea has been unclear in parts, particularly under former boss Frank Lampard. But since Thomas Tuchel has arrived in west London, Jorginho's future in the side appears to be more stable having become a regular in the German's midfield.

His current deal expires in 2023 and Jorginho, as you would expect, hasn't opened fresh contract talks with the club.

In an interview with TuttoMercatoWeb, his agent, Santos, was asked if Jorginho would sign a new deal at Chelsea.

He responded: "We will talk about it in a few months."

His agent has flirted with a move away from Stamford Bridge, hinting a return to Napoli as a possible transfer destination if he wasn't offered a new deal in the capital.

But Santos confirmed that Jorginho will '100 per cent' be staying at Chelsea this summer.

He added: "He has a two-year contract with Chelsea. He thinks about playing the European Championship. And then the World Cup in Qatar. He will remain at Chelsea, one hundred percent."

Tuchel has plenty of decisions to make this summer. All three of Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva are set to be offered contract extensions.

Midfielder Conor Gallagher is believed to be set to join the first-team next season under Tuchel following his loan spell at West Brom this season.

As for Jorginho, his agent loves to speak to the media, so a fresh update is no doubt round the corner.

