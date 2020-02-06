Jorginho's agent refuses to rule out Chelsea exit to make Juventus switch

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to rule out a move which would see the Italian make a move back to Italy to join Juventus.

The 28-year-old signed a five-year-deal with the Blues back in 2018, and made the £57 million move to Stamford Bridge to join Maurizio Sarri who had just been appointed as the new boss in west London.

In his first season, Jorginho was under heavy scrutiny from the supporters in the stands, with growing pressure that he was 'Sarri's puppet'.

Jorginho has netted on four occasions so far this season in the Premier League, and has bagged two assists this term. Getty Images

Since the departure of the Italian, Jorginho has become a fans' favourite at Stamford Bridge - his work on and off the ball has seen much more appreciation this time out.

Of the 23 Premier League appearances the 28-year-old has made this season, he has started 21 of those, and has only not made the matchday squad just once, which was back in November.

However his agent Joao Santos has revealed that a switch back to Italy can't be ruled out.

Speaking to TuttoSport on Jorginho, he said: "He's doing very well, I'm sure that some important proposals will come because in his role there are not many high-level players."

"Juventus? A hypothesis, but one which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea," he said.

Miralem Pjanic could leave Juventus this summer, and Jorginho has been touted as a potential replacement for the Bosnian international, which would see him reunite with Maurizio Sarri.

