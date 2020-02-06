Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Jorginho's agent refuses to rule out Chelsea exit to make Juventus switch

Matt Debono

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to rule out a move which would see the Italian make a move back to Italy to join Juventus. 

The 28-year-old signed a five-year-deal with the Blues back in 2018, and made the £57 million move to Stamford Bridge to join Maurizio Sarri who had just been appointed as the new boss in west London. 

In his first season, Jorginho was under heavy scrutiny from the supporters in the stands, with growing pressure that he was 'Sarri's puppet'. 

1E998297-6F55-47E9-AA1F-D0D57B7F99E2
Jorginho has netted on four occasions so far this season in the Premier League, and has bagged two assists this term.Getty Images

Since the departure of the Italian, Jorginho has become a fans' favourite at Stamford Bridge - his work on and off the ball has seen much more appreciation this time out.

Of the 23 Premier League appearances the 28-year-old has made this season, he has started 21 of those, and has only not made the matchday squad just once, which was back in November. 

However his agent Joao Santos has revealed that a switch back to Italy can't be ruled out.

Speaking to TuttoSport on Jorginho, he said: "He's doing very well, I'm sure that some important proposals will come because in his role there are not many high-level players."

"Juventus? A hypothesis, but one which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea," he said.

Miralem Pjanic could leave Juventus this summer, and Jorginho has been touted as a potential replacement for the Bosnian international, which would see him reunite with Maurizio Sarri. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Premier League clubs vote to extend summer transfer window

The Premier League has announced that the summer transfer window will revert to its old format following a vote by the 20 Premier League clubs.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Why Frank Lampard axed Willian for Pedro in Chelsea's draw against Leicester City

Frank Lampard has sent Chelsea winger Willian a warning after the Brazilian was dropped in the Blues' recent draw against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan 'summer priority' for Chelsea to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard has reportedly started planning his summer transfer activity and has made LOSC Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan a priority.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delighted for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after brace against Leicester City

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has sung the praises of defender Antonio Rudiger following the German's brace against Leicester City.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger: No intention to handball in late stages against Leicester City

Antonio Rudiger has responded to the late decision not to award Leicester City a penalty in the dying moments in the Premier League fixture at the King Power.

Matt Debono

Man City forward Sergio Aguero names former Chelsea captain John Terry as toughest opponent

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has admitted former Chelsea captain John Terry was his toughest opponent to play against.

Matt Debono

Danger Zone: Jorginho one caution away from two-match suspension

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho collected another yellow card in the Premier League, which sees the Italian on the brink of a two-game suspension.

Matt Debono

Highlights: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea could only claim a point against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Report: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea had to reluctantly settle for a draw against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Leicester City host Chelsea in the Premier League, and the team news is in at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono