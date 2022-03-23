Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Jorginho's Agent Reveals Chelsea Player's 'Dream' of Playing in Italy

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed the player's dream of playing in Italy. 

He arrived at the west London club in the summer of 2018 from Serie A side Napoli, and has become one of the Blues' most crucial players since. 

Jorginho has been hugely successful at the club in terms of trophies won as well as individual honours, including his UEFA Mens Player of the Year title and finishing third overall in the Ballon d'Or. 

imago1010377313h

In an interview, via Football Italia, his agent Joao Santos has revealed the Italian international's 'dream' of returning to play in his nation.

"Playing in Serie A is a dream for him and his heart remains here. As things stand today, he could play for four or five clubs: Milan, Inter, Juve, Roma or Napoli.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There are many clubs interested in him. In the past I spoke to PSG, Barcelona and also Milan’s Ricky Massara. I don’t know if the Rossoneri are still interested, though.

“The fact remains, we can’t do anything now because Chelsea are not allowed to sell, buy or renew contracts. Jorginho has a contract until June 2023, after the World Cup we’ll see about working on a renewal.”

imago1010677909h (1)

Since arriving at the club nearly four years ago Jorginho has made 179 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with 26 goals and seven assists to his name from midfield.

He has featured 38 times so far this season, scoring nine and assisting three for the World and European Champions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010577584h (1)
News

'Proud to Have Them' - Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea Trio Yet to Reach Top Level Despite Impressive Performances

By Rob Calcutt30 minutes ago
imago1010744481h
News

'He is Decisive' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Christian Pulisic for Chelsea Form

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1010658732h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Refuses to Comment on Chelsea Future During Spain International Break Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0048803022h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Trio Kai Havertz, Mason Mount & Christian Pulisic

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010482573h (2)
News

Chelsea Allowed to Sell Champions League, FA Cup & Away Tickets as UK Government Update Licence

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010795397h
Transfer News

Report: Declan Rice Prefers Chelsea Move Over Manchester United Despite Club Sale

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010608629h (2)
News

Raine Group Focused on Selecting Group of Respected International Charities To Donate Chelsea Sale Funds To

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008591541h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Sanctions Hinder Pursuit of Leeds United Star Raphinha

By Nick Emms3 hours ago