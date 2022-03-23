The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has revealed the player's dream of playing in Italy.

He arrived at the west London club in the summer of 2018 from Serie A side Napoli, and has become one of the Blues' most crucial players since.

Jorginho has been hugely successful at the club in terms of trophies won as well as individual honours, including his UEFA Mens Player of the Year title and finishing third overall in the Ballon d'Or.

In an interview, via Football Italia, his agent Joao Santos has revealed the Italian international's 'dream' of returning to play in his nation.

"Playing in Serie A is a dream for him and his heart remains here. As things stand today, he could play for four or five clubs: Milan, Inter, Juve, Roma or Napoli.

"There are many clubs interested in him. In the past I spoke to PSG, Barcelona and also Milan’s Ricky Massara. I don’t know if the Rossoneri are still interested, though.

“The fact remains, we can’t do anything now because Chelsea are not allowed to sell, buy or renew contracts. Jorginho has a contract until June 2023, after the World Cup we’ll see about working on a renewal.”

Since arriving at the club nearly four years ago Jorginho has made 179 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with 26 goals and seven assists to his name from midfield.

He has featured 38 times so far this season, scoring nine and assisting three for the World and European Champions.

