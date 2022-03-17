Jorginho's Agent Reveals Chelsea Contract Renewal is Priority Amid Transfer Interest

Jorginho's agent has revealed that the player's priority is to renew his deal at Chelsea amid transfer interest from other clubs.

The Blues man joined the west London side in 2018 from Napoli, where has has gone on to become one of the their most important players in the team.

Amid the recent sanctions imposed on Chelsea's current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government, question marks have been raised over the futures of the players.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

However the Italian international's agent revealed to Calcio Mercato, via Sport Witness, that his priority is to renew his contract at the World and European Champions.

"I haven’t talked to Juve, but I know of their interest in Jorginho.

"We have a contract with Chelsea until 2023 and it is a particular moment for the club, where there are no negotiations, also because the market is blocked both in entry and in exit. If the situation unfolds, the priority will be to deal with the renewal.

"Should Chelsea fail to renew their contract, then we will listen to all the teams involved."

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Since joining the Blues nearly four years ago Jorginho has made 179 appearances in all competitions, with 26 goals and seven assists to his name.

He has had a lot of success with the west London outfit, winning the Champions League, the Europa League, the Club World Cup and the Super Cup.

His contract at Chelsea isn't set to expire until the summer of 2023 but he may still look at signing a new deal soon.

