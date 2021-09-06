Jorginho's Chelsea Future Cast Into Doubt Following Latest Agent Comments

Chelsea star Jorginho could be set for a return to Italy once his current deal runs out in 2023.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2020/21 campaign for club and country, as he won the Champions League before starring for Italy on their run to European Championship glory.

The midfielder's fine run of form recently saw him pick up the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, and he is in the running to go on and claim the Ballon d'Or this year.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, Jorginho's future at Stamford Bridge has often come into doubt since the turn of the year, as his agent Joao Santos has frequently opened the door for a return to the Serie A for the ex-Napoli star, who has two years left on his existing contract.

“He (Jorginho) has a contract with Chelsea until (June) 2023,” said Santos, in a recent interview with Radio Bianconera via Goal.

“Obviously, it would be a dream for him (Jorginho) to return to Italy, hopefully after winning the World Cup (in 2022)."

Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA

However, it is worth noting that Jorginho has insisted that he is happy at Chelsea in recent months, and with the recent acquisitions made by the club, the Italy international could extend his stay in west London.

Santos added: "We’ll have to see what the market looks like in a couple of years and what the other situations are.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube