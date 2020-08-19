Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has revealed he would have liked to play with current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in his playing days.

Gimenez has been a reported target of Lampard's as the Blues boss looks to bolster his defence this summer after his side conceded 79 goals in the recent season.

The 25-year-old has left the door open to a switch to west London after showing public affection towards Lampard and Chelsea.

"I would have liked to play with Lampard. I always used to watch Chelsea as a kid, loved them," Gimenez admitted in an interview with La Liga.

His contract with Atletico Madrid runs until 2023, but with his European experience could prove a shrewd signing for the Blues.

Gimenez is valued at £50.4 million as per Transfermarkt, which is lower than the £80 million price tag which West Ham could look to demand for Declan Rice, who is the Blues' number one defensive target this summer.

Chelsea are pressing on with their recruitment for the new season with a deal for Kai Havertz continuing to be negotiated, with the Blues only looking to offer £58.6 million plus add-ons as Leverkusen hold out for £87 million.

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell remains on the priority list for Lampard, but Chelsea will have to offload players before new arrivals come to the club.

Tiemoué Bakayoko could be one of the first players to be shipped off but the club are locked in negotiations with AC Milan over a transfer with the two parties having different views on the Frenchman's valuation.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube