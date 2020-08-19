SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez admits he would have 'liked to play with Frank Lampard' during his playing days

Matt Debono

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has revealed he would have liked to play with current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in his playing days. 

Gimenez has been a reported target of Lampard's as the Blues boss looks to bolster his defence this summer after his side conceded 79 goals in the recent season. 

The 25-year-old has left the door open to a switch to west London after showing public affection towards Lampard and Chelsea.

"I would have liked to play with Lampard. I always used to watch Chelsea as a kid, loved them," Gimenez admitted in an interview with La Liga. 

His contract with Atletico Madrid runs until 2023, but with his European experience could prove a shrewd signing for the Blues.

Gimenez is valued at £50.4 million as per Transfermarkt, which is lower than the £80 million price tag which West Ham could look to demand for Declan Rice, who is the Blues' number one defensive target this summer.

fbl-esp-liga-real-sociedad-atletico-madrid

Chelsea are pressing on with their recruitment for the new season with a deal for Kai Havertz continuing to be negotiated, with the Blues only looking to offer £58.6 million plus add-ons as Leverkusen hold out for £87 million. 

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell remains on the priority list for Lampard, but Chelsea will have to offload players before new arrivals come to the club.

Tiemoué Bakayoko could be one of the first players to be shipped off but the club are locked in negotiations with AC Milan over a transfer with the two parties having different views on the Frenchman's valuation. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sergio Reguilón to Chelsea latest: Blues lead race for 23-year-old, €25M transfer fee

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Matt Debono

Latest on Chelsea's interest in Man Utd duo Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero

Chelsea are in pursuit of a goalkeeper as Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at the club looks all but over in west London.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals how Ziyech and Werner signings will impact Chelsea

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner at the club will inject quality in the squad but could increase the levels of training.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic tipped to become one of Chelsea's most important player over next five to 10 years

Christian Pulisic has been tipped to become one of Chelsea's most important players in the next five to 10 years.

Matt Debono

Chelsea hoping to lower Kai Havertz transfer fee after falling short with £58M bid

Chelsea are hoping to lower the asking price for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz to Chelsea could be resolved in the next 10 days

The transfer saga surrounding Kai Havertz could be finally coming to an end by the end of August ahead of the new season.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Willian reveals former Blue David Luiz urged him to join Arsenal after leaving Chelsea

Willian left Chelsea after seven years at the club this summer and has revealed David Luiz told him to make the switch across London to Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Leicester City in negotiations with Ajax for €45M star to replace Ben Chilwell

Leicester City are in talks with Ajax to sign left-back Nicolas Tagliafico this summer as they look to replace Ben Chilwell.

Matt Debono

Why Luka Modric's move from Tottenham to Chelsea in 2011 failed

Luke Modric has revealed the backstory behind his failed transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Chelsea back the summer of 2011.

Matt Debono

Gonzalo Higuain: Premier League defenders get away with 'kicking the **** out of you'

Former Chelsea forward Gonzalo Higuain has looked back on his time in England and believes defenders got away with plenty of decisions against attackers.

Matt Debono