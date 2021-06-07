Jose Mourinho: Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount Proved Me Wrong

He has had his critics, but the Chelsea midfielder has silenced them and proved them all wrong.

Mason Mount has received praise from Jose Mourinho ahead of the European Championships this summer.

The 22-year-old has completed his second season at Chelsea in the first-team which saw him bag his first trophy with the first-team - the big one, the Champions League in which he provided the assist for Kai Havertz's winner.

Mount has had many question marks shouted his way during his rise to the top of being a pivotal part of Chelsea's success. One by one, he has got them on side.

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

One of those critics were Mourinho. But Mount, who is set to play a starring role at the Euros for England, has even made the Portuguese U-turn and was lauded by the former Chelsea boss.

What Jose Mourinho said

Speaking to the Times, Mourinho admitted: "I have to be honest, I watched him two seasons ago in his first [Premier League] match, Manchester United against Chelsea at Old Trafford, and I saw the talent but I didn’t see maturity or consistency.

"I put a little bit of a question mark over how long this boy would need to develop and become a complete player. He didn’t need long. I think he has to thank Frank [Lampard] because even with results not being wonderful he was always keeping faith in that kid. He gave him incredible conditions to develop.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I believe he is an attack-minded player, a creative player, but he has the tactical discipline. Mount is a team player. We see him now with [Thomas] Tuchel coming from the sides, when with Frank he was more of a No 10. When they play with a back five he can be the third attacking player or the third midfield player.

"I think he is very, very intelligent on the pitch. From what I see, he has a very good understanding of the game. He has goals, which is an important thing for a midfield player. I like him very much."

