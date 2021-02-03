Jose Mourinho confirms Harry Kane is out of Spurs vs Chelsea

Chelsea have been handed a major injury boost ahead of their London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane will miss the showdown due to an ankle injury.

Kane was a serious doubt after being forced off at half-time against Liverpool, before missing their defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

And Mourinho has now confirmed Kane will be absent on Thursday night when Thomas Tuchel's side make the short trip across the capital.

"Good progress, he's happy with the progress and of course we're happy too," said Mourinho on Kane, as quoted by football.london ahead of the London derby.

"I think it's not a very optimistic thing to say next week he should be playing, it will be just a consequence of his good evolution.

"So we're happy. We were scared when it happened but next week we play Everton and City at the weekend. I believe for one of these matches he should be back."

Tuchel was pleased to welcome the news of Kane's absence, but will prepare his side for all possible team selections.

"I would say it's always easier if Harry Kane is not playing, that is a given. Harry Kane is one of the best number nines in the world, a role model number nine that every coach and team wishes for.

"We assume at the moment he will not play but we will assume everything."

