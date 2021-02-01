NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Jose Mourinho hands Chelsea boost as Harry Kane set to be out for a 'couple of weeks'

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Harry Kane is expected to be out for at least a couple of weeks, which will see him miss Spurs' clash with Chelsea on Thursday in the Premier League.

Kane was forced off in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool last Thursday at half-time after injuring both of his ankles. 

Spurs have lost their previous two games and struggled without Kane against Brighton on Sunday which saw Mourinho's men fall to a dismal 1-0 defeat on the south coast. 

And Mourinho confirmed that Kane will miss the London derby against Chelsea on Thursday, who is set to be out a 'couple of weeks'. 

“The news are pretty good news," admitted Mourinho on Kane. 

"In Liverpool we had no idea, then the next day, we were thinking about three weeks, something like that. I don’t want to be super optimistic. 

"But Harry is optimistic, he has experience of some injuries in ankles. In Harry’s mind it’s a couple of weeks. so let's see if he is right.”

Thomas Tuchel will be pleased that Spurs will be without their talisman, and he will also get his first taste of a London derby against Mourinho's side in north London. 

He admitted after his first win in charge against Burnley that he is aware of the importance of the game and will go there to win.

"Everybody told me [about the game]. There is no way that I can miss the importance of that match. We will prepare like this, and we will arrive on Thursday to win." 

