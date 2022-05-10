Skip to main content

Jose Mourinho: I Want Chelsea to Be Happy & Successful After Ownership Change

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that he wants the club to continue to be a 'happy and successful' place under the Todd Boehly ownership.

This comes after the American-Swiss consortium were put forward by the club for Premier League and Government approval ahead of a takeover.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho discussed the ownership situation at the club and wished Chelsea the best for the future.

imago0019967673h

The Portuguese manager, currently in charge of AS Roma, was one of the most successful managers during the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea and has gone down in history at the club.

When asked about the situation at Chelsea, Mourinho admitted it has been a tough time for Thomas Tuchel as he said: “It's a difficult moment and you can even feel it at the football level because they have lost that level of excellence and stability. But this is at the moment, you know."

imago1000626613h

The former Blue then continued to speak further on the impending takeover as Boehly's group are set to be the next owners at the club.

“If you ask me do I have someone I would like to take over my Chelsea? Then yes I have, but I close my mouth," he continued.

“I just know the club has reached such a level that it doesn't matter who it's with, Chelsea will always be Chelsea. Chelsea will always be.

“And my house will always be 200 metres from the stadium and I want to keep listening to the sound of happiness and success and I'm pretty sure it's going to be like that.”

imago1011906245h
imago1011828326h
imago1011825846h (1)
imago1011716887h
imago1011916576h
imago1011825846h (1)
imago1011716887h
imago1011821301h
