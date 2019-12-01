Absolute Chelsea
Jose Mourinho looking to 'keep Spurs close' to Chelsea as gap drops to six points in the Premier League

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is looking to keep chasing Chelsea after his side recorded another victory at the weekend against Bournemouth.

Spurs secured a 3-2 victory against the Cherries, which means Mourinho keeps his 100% record in the Premier League with Tottenham in tact.

But Chelsea failed to win, and suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of a struggling West Ham side at Stamford Bridge.

#CHEWHU 2
Aaron Cresswell's early second-half strike at Stamford Bridge made it back-to-back defeats for Frank Lampard's men.Getty Images

When Jose Mourinho took over at Spurs, they were 12 points behind Chelsea, and now the gap is just six points heading into the festive period. 

Heading into December, Mourinho is looking to keep the pressure on Frank Lampard's side and the rest of the top four, but insists there is a lot to do to improve.

"When I arrived we were 12 points behind the last Champions League position and I didn't want to think about it, I just wanted to play matches. I think we were eight or nine from a Europa League position and I said if we thought about it too much we would be depressed because we want to play European football next season.

"So, don't get depressed, play game after game and see what is going to happen. Now the distance is smaller, we won two matches, we are going into a period with lots of matches, the Christmas period is match, match, match, match. So you have the chance of both. You have the chance to break down, we have the chance to put pressure on the opponent.

"We play Chelsea at the end of December, if the game was tomorrow, we would play them with six points difference, it would be a fantastic situation to play them, but we play them in the end of December. We have to keep close, as close as possible. But we have a lot to work and a lot to improve."

Chelsea travel to north London on Sunday 22nd December to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side.

----------

