Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's 'All or Nothing' Amazon documentary which is set to be released next week, it has been revealed what former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho said about the Blues during the 2019/20 season.

In what was a chaotic season for the Blues' London counterparts which saw Mourinho drafted in for Mauricio Pochettino, the rivalry between Spurs and Chelsea intensified as the Portuguese headed to a London rival after managing the Blues on two occasions.

Mourinho talked to his players back in November in a team meeting ahead of their fixture against West Ham that Chelsea would 's**t themselves' if they lost to Manchester City and they could catch the Blues when they came to north London in the December days before Christmas.

"We win tomorrow, Chelsea lose in Manchester City, they s**t themselves," Mourinho told his players at a team meeting.

"Nine points, they come here in December, they s**t themselves. We can make top four."

Mourinho's side went on to beat West Ham and Chelsea narrowly lost to Manchester City, but in December, the plan didn't work out exactly as Mourinho would have hoped.

Lampard got the better of his former teacher as the Blues beat a 10-man Spurs side, and went onto complete the league double over Spurs after beating them 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the February.

The season didn't work out either for Mourinho as he hoped - they finished seven points behind Chelsea.

Chelsea finished the season in fourth place, thus qualifying for the Champions League next season. Meanwhile Mourinho and Spurs had to settle fox sixth in the Premier League and will play Europa League football next season.

