SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Jose Mourinho predicted Chelsea to 's**t themselves' under pressure in top-four race, Amazon 'All or Nothing' series reveals

Matt Debono

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's 'All or Nothing' Amazon documentary which is set to be released next week, it has been revealed what former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho said about the Blues during the 2019/20 season. 

In what was a chaotic season for the Blues' London counterparts which saw Mourinho drafted in for Mauricio Pochettino, the rivalry between Spurs and Chelsea intensified as the Portuguese headed to a London rival after managing the Blues on two occasions.

Mourinho talked to his players back in November in a team meeting ahead of their fixture against West Ham that Chelsea would 's**t themselves' if they lost to Manchester City and they could catch the Blues when they came to north London in the December days before Christmas.

"We win tomorrow, Chelsea lose in Manchester City, they s**t themselves," Mourinho told his players at a team meeting.

"Nine points, they come here in December, they s**t themselves. We can make top four."

topshot-fbl-eng-pr-tottenham-chelsea

Mourinho's side went on to beat West Ham and Chelsea narrowly lost to Manchester City, but in December, the plan didn't work out exactly as Mourinho would have hoped. 

Lampard got the better of his former teacher as the Blues beat a 10-man Spurs side, and went onto complete the league double over Spurs after beating them 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the February.

The season didn't work out either for Mourinho as he hoped - they finished seven points behind Chelsea.

Chelsea finished the season in fourth place, thus qualifying for the Champions League next season. Meanwhile Mourinho and Spurs had to settle fox sixth in the Premier League and will play Europa League football next season. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thiago Silva set to complete move to Chelsea on Thursday

Thiago Silva is scheduled to complete his free transfer to Chelsea this summer on Thursday, it has been revealed.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard wants Thiago Silva to become 'dressing room leader' at Chelsea

Thiago Silva is reportedly set to become Frank Lampard's new captain at Chelsea for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea on the verge of completing £90M deal for Kai Havertz

Chelsea are on the verge of agreeing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Bayer Leverkusen chief Rudi Voller issues new Kai Havertz transfer update

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has insisted there will be no 'Corona discount' for Chelsea-linked Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

2020/21 Premier League title odds: Chelsea fourth favourites to win title next season

Chelsea are fourth favourites to win the Premier League next season, according to bookmakers.

Matt Debono

The latest Chelsea transfer news regarding Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva

Chelsea have already had a busy transfer window and are set to continue to splash the cash this summer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'preparing a new bid' for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are readying a new bid for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea latest: Blues close to agreeing £50M deal for 23-year-old

Chelsea are on the verge of signing Leicester City and England international Ben Chilwell this summer.

Matt Debono

Sergio Reguilón to Chelsea latest: Madrid ready to sell for £22.5M, not in Zidane's plans

Chelsea have been strongly linked to Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilón as Frank Lampard looks to sign a new full-back this summer.

Matt Debono

Tiemoué Bakayoko to AC Milan latest: Management ready for long negotiation with Chelsea

The management of AC Milan know that it will be a long negotiation with Chelsea for midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko this summer

Matt Debono