Jose Mourinho 'not going to complain' about Chelsea getting two days extra rest ahead of London derby

Matt Debono

Jose Mourinho says he isn't going to complain about Chelsea getting two extra days rest to Tottenham ahead of the London derby on Sunday. 

Mourinho's side make the short trip across London on Sunday to face Frank Lampard's Chelsea. 

But the Blues have already gained an advantage after playing on Tuesday in the Champions League against Rennes in France, which they won, while Spurs don't play until Thursday in the Europa League against Ludogorets. 

Mourinho acknowledged the little advantage that Lampard's men have heading into the match but insists his side won't complain about it.

fbl-eng-lcup-tottenham-chelsea
(Photo by MATT DUNHAM/AFP via Getty Images)

"Every game in the Premier League is important and since the moment that we were in the Europa League we knew we were to always play on the Thursday. 

"In the Champions League [Chelsea] have the option of the Tuesday or Wednesday and in that case they were lucky this week that the draw gave them a Tuesday match that will allow them to prepare for the match on Sunday. Eventually I don't know if they gave them a day off but plenty of time to work.

"That's not a new thing. That happens all the time. We knew that since we went into the Europa League so we're not going to complain about it."

Chelsea received a boost as Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will be fit for the Blues, while Spurs are without defender Toby Alderweireld for the Premier League meeting due to a groin problem.

----------

