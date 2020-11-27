SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Jose Mourinho on Chelsea: Another game for Tottenham against 'very good' Blues side

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says facing his former side Chelsea is just 'another game' ahead of the London derby this weekend. 

Chelsea face Spurs in west London on Sunday in the Premier League and both will be looking to take the bragging rights as third plays first in the league. 

Mourinho has supposedly fallen out of love with Chelsea despite two spells in charge of the club, which now sees him one of the Blues' biggest rivals. 

fbl-eng-lcup-tottenham-chelsea (1)
It got heated on the touchline back in September during the Carabao Cup clash.(Photo by NEIL HALL/AFP via Getty Images)

But despite it being a derby, Mourinho has played down the magnitude of the affair and hailed Chelsea's impressive squad. 

"It's another game for me, it's another game for me, no problem at all. 

"With such an amazing squad, to play James or Azpilicueta; to play Chilwell, Alonso or Emerson; to play Mendy or the most expensive goalkeeper in Premier League history. 

"Chelsea has an amazing squad so I'm not going to be worried about who is going to play because they only have very good players."

----------

