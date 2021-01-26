Jose Mourinho & Pep Guardiola deliver verdict on Frank Lampard's Chelsea departure

Both Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have shared their thoughts on Chelsea parting company with Head Coach Frank Lampard.

Chelsea confirmed the sacking of Lampard on Monday morning after he was called to Stamford Bridge for a meeting with director Marina Granovskaia and chairman Bruce Buck which saw him relieved of his duties after 18 months in charge.

Lampard guided the Blues to a top-four finish last season, with a transfer ban and having lost their best player in Eden Hazard.

It was game over for Lampard on Monday as his tenure at Chelsea came to an end.

But despite a 17 game unbeaten run, five defeats in their last eight Premier League games was Lampard's undoing and that was what saw him lose his job in west London.

And managers across the top-flight have reacted to his departure, including Tottenham's Mourinho and Man City boss Guardiola.

Mourinho knows what it feels like to face the Chelsea axe having been fired on not one, but two occasions, both in 2007 and 2016.

"I don't think Frank wants to speak to me or with anyone apart from his close circle of family and friends," said Mourinho on Lampard's Chelsea exit. "But I am always sad when a colleague loses his job and Frank is not just a colleague he is an important person in my career so I feel sorry he did.



"But it is the brutality of football, especially modern football so when you become a manager you know that sooner or later it is going to happen to you."

Meanwhile, Guardiola offered to meet up with Lampard at a restaurant to catch up with the now ex-Chelsea boss once lockdown is over.

"Here, you have to win," said Guardiola on having to win at a club like Chelsea. "People talk about projects and ideas but it doesn't exist. You have to win or you will be sacked.



"I respect the Chelsea decision but a huge hug for Frank, hopefully when the lockdown is over I can go to a restaurant and see him again.

"We depend on results, not the way we play or philosophy. You have to get results and if you don't you will be replaced."

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea Head Coach and could be announced on Tuesday, ahead of their game against Wolves on Wednesday.

