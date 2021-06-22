Mourinho's Side Of the Story: Why Kevin De Bruyne Left Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has given his version of events to why Kevin De Bruyne left Chelsea under his watch back in 2014.

De Bruyne was sold by Chelsea to Wolfsburg in an £18 million transfer after making only nine appearances for the Blues. Just a year after being let go off, the Belgian returned to the Premier League, joining Manchester City for £52 million.

Since then he has never looked back, excelling for both club and country, although Chelsea did get the better of City in the Champions League final on May 29.

But Chelsea will still have some regret with the way De Bruyne's form and career has panned out.

Mourinho has faced criticism for his handling of De Bruyne at Chelsea and his departure, but has stated his side of story insisting it was the midfielder's choice to leave.

What has Jose Mourinho said?

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Chelsea boss said: "He impressed me so much I made the decision I don't want this kid to go on loan, I want him to stay, and in our first match of the Premier League season he started against Hull City.

"In the second match we got to Old Trafford and after this he come to me and said, 'I want to play every match, I want to play every minute'. He put a lot of pressure on that.

"He wanted to leave, he wanted to go to Germany where he was previously on loan and so happy, and his decision was to go. He put big pressure on that and it worked very well for him.

"The story is there and the quality of the player is absolute, he is top five in the world."

What is Kevin De Bruyne's side of the story?

Writing in the Player's Tribune in April 2019, De Bruyne revealed his side of the story.

"When I was at Chelsea, there was so much in the press about my relationship with José Mourinho. But the truth is that I only ever spoke to him twice.

“The plan was always for me to go on loan for a bit. So I went to Werder Bremen in 2012, and that season went great. When I came back to Chelsea the next summer, a few German clubs wanted to sign me.

“Klopp wanted me to come to Borussia Dortmund, and they played the kind of football that I enjoy. So I thought maybe Chelsea would let me go.

“But then Mourinho texted me, You are staying. I want you to be part of this team.'

“So I thought, O.K., great. I’m in his plans.

He continued: “José called me into his office in December, and it was probably the second big life-changing moment for me. He had some papers in front of him, and he said, ‘One assist. Zero goals. Ten recoveries.’ It took me a minute to understand what he was doing.

“Then he started reading the stats of the other attacking forwards — Willian, Oscar, Mata, Schürrle. And it’s like — five goals, 10 assists, whatever.

“José was just kind of waiting for me to say something, and finally I said, 'But … some of these guys have played 15, 20 games. I’ve only played three. So it’s going to be different, no?'

“It was so strange. We had a bit of a conversation about me going back out on loan. And Mata was also out of favour at the time, so José said, ‘Well, you know, if Mata leaves, then you will be the fifth choice instead of sixth.’

“I was completely honest. I said, 'I feel like the club doesn’t really want me here. I want to play football. I’d rather you sell me.'

“I think José was a bit disappointed, but to be fair to him, I think he also understood that I absolutely needed to play. So the club ended up selling me, and there was no big problem at all.

“Chelsea got more than double the price they paid for me, and I got into a much better situation at Wolfsburg.”

