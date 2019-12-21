Jose Mourinho reveals reason why he won't share drink with Frank Lampard after Tottenham versus Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has said he won't share a post-match drink with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard once Spurs have taken on the Blues.

The former Chelsea boss comes against his old side once again, which sees his former player Lampard at the helm at Stamford Bridge.

It has become a crucial game for either side, with the winner set to take a spot in the top-four at Christmas.

But Jose Mourinho has revealed the reason as to why he will not share a drink with his counterpart following the conclusion of the game on Sunday.

"I don't think [we will have a drink] because our stadium is built in the way that our office is completely on the inside our private headquarters," Mourinho said.

"Until now I didn't invite any managers to go there and I don't think I'll do that with Frank. But a big hug before the game and another after the game, that's for sure independent of results and who is happy.

"I think our feelings will be forever. I'll always be grateful to him for what he gave me as a player. Nothing is going to change that. I love the guy, I will always love the guy. I hope he loses on Sunday."

Frank Lampard's side have been in a poor run of form in recent weeks, whilst since Mourinho has taken over at Spurs, they have enjoyed four wins from five in the Premier League.

----------

Chelsea face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Jose Mourinho versus Frank Lampard.

Who will be sitting in the top-four at Christmas?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube