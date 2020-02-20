Absolute Chelsea
Jose Mourinho hits out at Premier League over scheduling of Chelsea clash

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has voiced his frustrations ahead of their derby with Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League.

Spurs played the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig tie on Wednesday, leaving them with two days to recover and prepare ahead of a crucial clash in west London.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat, which could've and should've been more, Mourinho and his side were left with bad feeling after the game.

Mourinho blasted the Premier League and BT Sport over the scheduling of the game which sees Chelsea have a week to prepare whilst Spurs only have two days. 

The former Chelsea boss also suggested opponents Chelsea were watching the game drinking sparkling water with lemon. 

"But here we go, and Chelsea drinking sparkling water with lemon and watching the game on TV.

0_Tottenham-Hotspur-v-RB-Leipzig-UEFA-Champions-League-Round-of-16-First-Leg
On-loan at RB Leipzig, Ethan Ampadu starred for the German side against Spurs on Wednesday evening. Getty Images

"On Saturday morning, thank you very much for the choice, Saturday morning we are there again," Mourinho said sarcastically.

Spurs have been hit with injuries recently, like Chelsea, and Mourinho vented his anger with his team selection against RB Leipzig. 

"I know Lamela could only give us 20 minutes and I knew Ndombele could not play for 90 minutes. I tried to manage the pieces I had," Mourinho added.

"Don't tell me Lamela and Ndombele could have started the game, they couldn't have started the game."

It is a potential top-four defining fixture at Stamford Bridge with the winner set to sit in the top-four at the end of the weekend. 

----------

