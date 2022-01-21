Juan Castillo Joins Charlton Athletic on Loan for Remainder of 2021/22 Season

Chelsea defender Juan Familia-Castillo has joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Dutch under-21 international was recalled by the club after a fairly unsuccessful loan spell during his time at Birmingham City.

It has now been confirmed by Charlton's website that he will spend the second half of the season on loan at the League One side.

The defender appeared just five times for the first team during his spell at Birmingham and only started one league match before being recalled and sent to Charlton in the league below Lee Bowyer's side.

What was said?

Speaking after the move, Castillo expressed his delight as he said: "Once I heard that Charlton were interested, I looked at games on YouTube and the first thing that stood out was the fans and the atmosphere.

"I'm a creative player, I like to get up and down the left side and I bring energy. I hope that I can develop here and have a successful time. I can't wait to get started and show what I can do."

Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson was just as pleased with the signing, saying: "I like the fact that he is young and hungry. He will want to come here and really make his mark, having that youthful enthusiasm and energy is definitely something we need. Chelsea speak highly of him and we are really pleased to have him.”

