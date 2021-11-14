'I’ve Dealt With it' - Jules Kounde Reveals Collapsed Chelsea Move Affected Him

Sevilla's Jules Kounde has admitted that his failed move to Chelsea in the summer affected him.

The French defender was heavily linked with a move to the European Champions throughout the transfer window, but the Blues were unable to agree on a fee with his parent club to sign him.

It meant that the 23-year-old would remain in La Liga for another season.

Speaking to TF1 via The Daily Star, Kounde talked about how the collapsed deal affected him at the start of the current season, as he said: "Did it affect me? Yes, a little bit, but now I’ve dealt with it."

The report also suggests that Chelsea could make a move for him again next summer, especially considering the recent interest being shown by fellow Premier League side Manchester United.

He has a release clause within his contract of around €70 million, and a move in January would be unlikely as Sevilla would not want to lose one of their best players half way through the season.

He joined the La Liga side in 2019 from Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux and has made 102 appearances since then, scoring six times from centre-back.

Kounde has featured 13 times for them so far this season, keeping six clean sheets.

Chelsea have also been linked with other defenders from across Europe as they look to sign a new top centre-back. Some of their first team options in the position, including Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, will leave next summer should they not sign new deals.

