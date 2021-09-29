September 29, 2021
Jules Kounde Makes Admission Regarding Collapsed Chelsea Transfer

Sevilla defender Joules Kounde has opened up on his failed transfer to Chelsea for the first time since the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old had agreed personal terms with the Blues ahead of a move but Sevilla 'changed the goalposts' late on in the window.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against Wolfsburg in the Champions League, Kounde revealed all.

Kounde 2

He said: "We all know that the summer was troubled. I wouldn't call it complicated. But it's in the past now.

"I am concentrated on the team. The most important showing is the one on the pitch. The team needs me and and I also need the team to give my very best which is what I try to do. 

"Up until this point, I'm happy with the team's results and my own personal performances, even if I can improve a little bit still and do better than last season."

Kounde 1

The defender looks concentrated on the season ahead with Sevilla but Chelsea could go back in for the 22-year-old when the transfer window re-opens in January.

With Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all out of contract at the end of the season, Thomas Tuchel will be looking to add another defender to his Chelsea squad.

