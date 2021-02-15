Julian Nagelsmann: Timo Werner has the quality to assert himself

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann hopes that Timo Werner fulfils his potential at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel.

Werner ended his 100-day drought in front of goal against Newcastle on Monday, having failed to score in his previous 20 outings across all competitions, though his all-round performances have improved of late.

"[Timo] Werner was the undisputed star striker at Leipzig for a long time, with many goals and a lot of influence on the development of the club. He always played there, even when he made a meter less in training," said the German manager, in an interview with Kicker.

READ MORE: "He knows what he wants" - Antonio Rüdiger reflects on Thomas Tuchel's encouraging start to life at Chelsea

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gives insight into his philosophy and man-management methods

READ MORE: "Everyone can beat everyone" - Antonio Rüdiger delivers verdict on Newcastle ahead of Monday clash

"At Chelsea, he [Werner] is one of many stars and has to start working on certain things, [Thomas] Tuchel will surely tell him that.

"Timo [Werner] has the quality to assert himself. I wish him that too, because he is a good guy."

Werner has failed to meet expectations since his switch from Leipzig last summer, having bagged just five goals in 23 Premier League appearances.

During his final season at the German outfit under Nagelsmann, the 24-year-old netted 28 times for Leipzig as they finished third in the Bundesliga.

READ MORE: Antonio Rüdiger remaining calm over potential new Chelsea contract

READ MORE: Revealed - Frank Lampard still being paid by Chelsea following January departure

READ MORE: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes Tammy Abraham contract admission

Though he is top of the club's assist charts this season, Werner has been at the end of severe criticism after failing to justify his hefty price tag alongside compatriot Kai Havertz.

In the days leading to Frank Lampard's departure as Chelsea boss, there were reports suggesting that the board are looking to replace Lampard with a candidate who's building grounds were laid in the Bundesliga in an attempt to get more out Werner.

Naglesmann was among the few names who fit that profile though the club decided to appoint Tuchel as Lampard's replacement.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube