Juliano Belletti Reveals Pride in Wearing Chelsea Shirt During His Career
Former Blue Juliano Belletti has opened up on his pride at wearing the Chelsea shirt during his time at Stamford Bridge.
The full-back joined the club from Barcelona back in 2007 and played at Stamford Bridge for three years, becoming a cult hero.
Speaking to the Coaches Voice, Belletti discussed his time in Blue.
Speaking with pride, Belletti revealed how his move to Chelsea came about.
He said: "Suddenly, overnight, I heard about Chelsea’s interest. Jose Mournho wanted me. That’s the kind of thing you can’t pass up.
"I didn’t let any obstacles get in my way; it was a chance I couldn’t let pass me by. Playing in the Premier League, living in London, working with Mourinho and wearing the Chelsea shirt."
The full-back became a regular after the departure of Mourinho and had a successful time at Chelsea before departing for Fluminense upon his release in 2010.
"It proved to be the right decision," Belletti continued regarding his time at Chelsea. "I was very happy in England. Chelsea had a great team, and I enjoyed a successful period at the club. I also worked with great coaches over the years that I wore that famous blue shirt."
Chelsea fans will be happy to hear of a former player beaming with pride at representing the club.
The Blues could do with a player of Belletti's quality at the moment as Reece James is out with injury and Cesar Azpilicueta has been forced to cover at right wing-back.
