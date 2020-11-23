Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea will become title challengers over the next few years.

Frank Lampard's side appear to be bridging the gap this season, along with Tottenham Hotspur, from what the early signs suggest from the opening nine Premier League games.

Chelsea spent in excess of £200 million on big-money signings in the summer which has seen the Blues' defensive and attacking units strengthen considerably.

They are currently third in the league, two points off of Liverpool, and have lost just once this season - which was to Jurgen Klopp's side back in September at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images)

Talking of a title battle, Klopp revealed he believes the race extend beyond Manchester City and Liverpool.

"I'm happy about Pep signing a new contract. But I'm a little bit afraid it won't be Guardiola against Klopp over the next few years as it looks like Frank [Lampard] and Chelsea are building a proper team there.

"Man United will not stay without trying and Arsenal will do the same and are in a good way as well.

"Tottenham look really dangerous this year. Leicester are obviously and 100% Wolves will not sleep.

"I'll have forgotten somebody, not because I'm being disrespectful but because I've seen the development of a lot of other teams and see the steps they make."

----------

