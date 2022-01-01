Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Jurgen Klopp Confirms Further Three Covid-19 Cases Ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool

Author:

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that his side have another three Covid-19 cases in their squad ahead of Sunday's clash against Chelsea.

The Reds are already without Andy Robertson due to suspension and will miss another three players due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash via LFCTransferRoom, Klopp revealed that Liverpool have three more Covid-19 cases.

imago1008883944h

He said: "We have three more COVID cases in the team and more in the staff. It's not so cool in the moment. I'm not able to say who it is but it'll be pretty clear on the teamsheet the day after tomorrow."

Whilst Klopp did not reveal the identity of those who tested positive, several players did not train for Liverpool ahead of the clash.

Read More

Liverpool will be missing Thiago Alcantara with a hip injury and three more first team players who have 'suspected' positive covid tests.

Takumi Minamino remains sidelined along with Divock Origi, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott.

imago1006254700h

Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker were not pictured in training, a setback for the Reds as Klopp's side have picked up just one point in their last two matches, drawing with Tottenham Hotspur before losing at Leicester City.

Alisson is Liverpool's starting goalkeeper and such a key player for the Reds whilst Firmino was a substitute in their loss to Leicester City.

Andy Robertson is a confirmed absence for the Chelsea match, serving his third match of a three game suspension against the Blues.

imago1008906571h
