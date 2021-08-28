Jurgen Klopp Confirms Liverpool Team News Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided team news ahead of his side welcoming Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The German has hinted at the potential inclusion of Andy Robertson, who hasn't featured all season.

Speaking ahead of the clash, as quoted by LFCTransferRoom, Klopp has provided an updated team news.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Klopp said: “Robbo trained the whole week, of course he (is) in contention, no doubt about that. Millie will not be ready – I think that's it pretty much.

“All the rest trained and looked good and sharp – we should better be because obviously Chelsea is a tough one as well. That's already kind of like the Champions League, just in the Premier League!"

Chelsea are missing Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic for the clash but have the rest of their team available to play.

Both teams come into the game with 100% winning records as Chelsea comfortable beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening day of the season at Stamford Bridge before coming out 2-0 winners against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Liverpool brushed aside newly promoted Norwich City before beating Burnley to win both of their opening games.

The sides will be looking to challenge for the title this season and the early season clash could prove vital.

Chelsea came out victorious against Klopp's side last season at Anfield and will be looking to do the same again.

