Jurgen Klopp explains why Chelsea are favourites for Premier League title

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea are the current favourites to win the Premier League.

Frank Lampard's side extended their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions after beating Leeds United 3-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Defensively solid and looking good going forward, and they miss a lot of chances too to kill the game off.

And Klopp has revealed why he thinks Chelsea are the favourites to win the title this season.

"If I watch football games at the moment then Chelsea, for me, look like favourites," Klopp said. "They have the biggest squad, great players playing well together after a rusty start - and they are full on.

"They have unbelievable opportunities to change in games and make changes from one game to the other - so that is it."

Lampard didn't want to get involved in title talk as he remained coy and said Chelsea need to remain grounded and keep their consistency.

Chelsea's only defeat in the league this season came to Liverpool back in September after the Reds took advantage of Andreas Christensen's red card on the stroke of half-time to come out 2-0 winners.

