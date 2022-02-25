Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise on 'Outstanding Coach' Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea vs Liverpool Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Thomas Tuchel, labelling him as an 'outstanding coach' ahead of their clash against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The pair face off in opposing dugouts at Wembley, with Tuchel looking to lift his first domestic trophy in England.

Speaking ahead of the match, via football.daily, Klopp heaped praise upon Tuchel for his work done at Chelsea.

imago1010105753h

Tuchel took over at Borussia Dortmund when Klopp left before he joined Liverpool.

The current Chelsea boss then moved to Paris Saint-Germain before joining Chelsea and lifting the UEFA Champions League at the end of his first season.

The pair clearly have a strong relationship, holding respect for eachother and their achievment's in the game.

Read More

When asked about Tuchel, Klopp said: "His way is really exceptional. He is an outstanding coach and outstanding manager."

imago1008938276h

Tuchel will be hoping that he and his side can come out on top when they face Klopp's Liverpool, looking to add to the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs from this season.

However, it will not be easy as both previous matches have ended in draws when Liverpool have come up against Chelsea.

Earlier on in the season, a 1-1 draw meant that points were shared at Anfield as Kai Havertz put the Blues ahead before Reece James was sent off and Mohamed Salah converted the resulting penalty.

At Stamford Bridge, there was another goalscoring draw as Liverpool went two goals ahead before being pinned back by Chelsea at half-time, with the match ending 2-2.

